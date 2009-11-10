True Life: I Chose The D-League

This last Thursday, forward Latavious Williams became the first high schooler to jump straight to the NBA since the League instituted its age limit in 2005. Oh, did I forget to mention that Williams went from graduation right into the NBA’s Development League?

You read right: the D-League.

Williams, a 6-8, 205-pound bruiser, was drafted 16th â€“ the final pick of the first round – by the Tulsa 66ers in the D-League Draft. Williams is the most recent example of an American player finding a loophole to the NBA’s age restrictions. With all of the hype surrounding Brandon Jennings lately, can we even be surprised at Williams’ actions?

Jennings was no doubt a trailblazer in opting to head overseas and to Lottomatica Roma in Italy instead of playing college ball. Jennings, who wasn’t able to pass Arizona’s entrance exams, believed his best decision was to play in Europe for a year – a story that has exhausted itself over the past few months.

In Jennings’ caseâ€”being drafted 10th and thrust into a starting roleâ€”he made the right decision. He is flourishing in Milwaukee and as of right now is the steal of the Lottery. I’ll admit it, I didn’t think Jennings was making the right decision when he left for Europe, just as I don’t think San Diego junior, Jeremy Tyler, made the right decision by going to Israel before even graduating high school. I also don’t think Williams should have forgone a scholarship at Memphis (to which he committed) to get exposure in the D-League.

If it took 16 picks to choose you in the D-League, you are most likely not ready to be a professional yet.

For these players, the allure of NBA fame and money becomes too much and overrides their patience. Now, I won’t sit on my high horse and preach that every high school phenom must attend college, when many kids need more financial security for their families. I can’t say that I know what these guys are going through – only Denzel and Ray Allen can provide me with a Hollywood glimpse – but you have to have some personal accountability. Although, it is evident that many great players have successfully made the jump straight to the pros, the averages just aren’t on their side.

I bet you haven’t heard of Jackie Butler, James Lang and Ousmane Cisse for example. These three prepsters each declared for the NBA draft out of high school after advice from those in their camp. Butler went undrafted, while Lang and Cisse we’re second rounders; none managed to stick in the League very long. All three of these guys have been through the workings of a minor league journeyman and through it, have no degree or real probability to make it in the NBA. They had no system in which to develop in post-high school.

Possibly the most famous case of a youngster being fed the wrong information and clearly – let me restate that: clearly – making the wrong decision is Lenny Cooke. Cooke declared for the 2002 draft after a wayward high school career, where he was nothing short of an offensive powerhouse, only to go undrafted. Cooke could have done some damage in the college game and developed a stronger all-around skill set. Instead, he chose to chase the green and now should stand as a gleaming example to these young guys of what not to do. It’s sad that many of these high-profile young players have been fed the same superstar nonsense for years to the point that it’s all they know.

Looking at Williams’ move objectively, the D-League gives a player a much more immediate view into the NBA than playing overseas. Playing in America, on an NBA-affiliated team, will allow for more publicity and a better chance to eventually catch on with a club. Williams is also going to be playing with current NBA guys on assignment – Tulsa is a Thunder affiliate – like fellow big men, Byron “Don’t call me BJ” Mullens and Serge Ibaka (Whose YouTube following makes him look like Shawn Kemp).

On the flip, the D-League is essentially a YMCA pick-up game where defense is an afterthought and everyone is playing solely to get noticed. When Jawad Williams is averaging over 25 points a game, there doesn’t appear to be a high density for defensive schemes. It was rumored that Williams turned down much more lucrative offers in China and elsewhere overseas, only to choose the comfort of the U.S.

In Williams’ situation, he will hope to make a strong enough impact in Tulsa to secure himself a draft spot in 2010. I hope that Williams can make good on his decision to earn 26K a year over taking a free college degree and some seasoning with Memphis. Whereas I believe a good college coach and program can nurture and develop boys into men better than a pro system, Williams’ fate is now in the hands of the 66ers.

And who wouldn’t want their fate to be in the hands of a team named after a highway?

