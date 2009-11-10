True Life: I Chose The D-League

This last Thursday, forward Latavious Williams became the first high schooler to jump straight to the NBA since the League instituted its age limit in 2005. Oh, did I forget to mention that Williams went from graduation right into the NBA’s Development League?
You read right: the D-League.
Williams, a 6-8, 205-pound bruiser, was drafted 16th â€“ the final pick of the first round – by the Tulsa 66ers in the D-League Draft. Williams is the most recent example of an American player finding a loophole to the NBA’s age restrictions. With all of the hype surrounding Brandon Jennings lately, can we even be surprised at Williams’ actions?
Jennings was no doubt a trailblazer in opting to head overseas and to Lottomatica Roma in Italy instead of playing college ball. Jennings, who wasn’t able to pass Arizona’s entrance exams, believed his best decision was to play in Europe for a year – a story that has exhausted itself over the past few months.
In Jennings’ caseâ€”being drafted 10th and thrust into a starting roleâ€”he made the right decision. He is flourishing in Milwaukee and as of right now is the steal of the Lottery. I’ll admit it, I didn’t think Jennings was making the right decision when he left for Europe, just as I don’t think San Diego junior, Jeremy Tyler, made the right decision by going to Israel before even graduating high school. I also don’t think Williams should have forgone a scholarship at Memphis (to which he committed) to get exposure in the D-League.
If it took 16 picks to choose you in the D-League, you are most likely not ready to be a professional yet.
For these players, the allure of NBA fame and money becomes too much and overrides their patience. Now, I won’t sit on my high horse and preach that every high school phenom must attend college, when many kids need more financial security for their families. I can’t say that I know what these guys are going through – only Denzel and Ray Allen can provide me with a Hollywood glimpse – but you have to have some personal accountability. Although, it is evident that many great players have successfully made the jump straight to the pros, the averages just aren’t on their side.
I bet you haven’t heard of Jackie Butler, James Lang and Ousmane Cisse for example. These three prepsters each declared for the NBA draft out of high school after advice from those in their camp. Butler went undrafted, while Lang and Cisse we’re second rounders; none managed to stick in the League very long. All three of these guys have been through the workings of a minor league journeyman and through it, have no degree or real probability to make it in the NBA. They had no system in which to develop in post-high school.
Possibly the most famous case of a youngster being fed the wrong information and clearly – let me restate that: clearly – making the wrong decision is Lenny Cooke. Cooke declared for the 2002 draft after a wayward high school career, where he was nothing short of an offensive powerhouse, only to go undrafted. Cooke could have done some damage in the college game and developed a stronger all-around skill set. Instead, he chose to chase the green and now should stand as a gleaming example to these young guys of what not to do. It’s sad that many of these high-profile young players have been fed the same superstar nonsense for years to the point that it’s all they know.
Looking at Williams’ move objectively, the D-League gives a player a much more immediate view into the NBA than playing overseas. Playing in America, on an NBA-affiliated team, will allow for more publicity and a better chance to eventually catch on with a club. Williams is also going to be playing with current NBA guys on assignment – Tulsa is a Thunder affiliate – like fellow big men, Byron “Don’t call me BJ” Mullens and Serge Ibaka (Whose YouTube following makes him look like Shawn Kemp).
On the flip, the D-League is essentially a YMCA pick-up game where defense is an afterthought and everyone is playing solely to get noticed. When Jawad Williams is averaging over 25 points a game, there doesn’t appear to be a high density for defensive schemes. It was rumored that Williams turned down much more lucrative offers in China and elsewhere overseas, only to choose the comfort of the U.S.
In Williams’ situation, he will hope to make a strong enough impact in Tulsa to secure himself a draft spot in 2010. I hope that Williams can make good on his decision to earn 26K a year over taking a free college degree and some seasoning with Memphis. Whereas I believe a good college coach and program can nurture and develop boys into men better than a pro system, Williams’ fate is now in the hands of the 66ers.
And who wouldn’t want their fate to be in the hands of a team named after a highway?
hmm I think college ball is better for young players especialy post guys who weigh in at 205 haha that kid is gonna get eaten alive even by D leauge players. And Europe isn’t for every high school all american. but in terms of development Europe is no.1 College 2. and D leauge 3 and hey if you’re dumb and you know it 26.000 dollars when you’re 17/18 isn’t a bad deal.
That weight can’t be right. I wouldn’t call 205 lbs a bruiser at 6’8″. That’s less weight than Kevin Durant.
Anyway, interesting decision by the youngster. Since there is no precedent to go by we don’t know benefits there are to being a relatively unknown 18 year old in the D-League. This could work or could be a huge mistake.
Seems to me that it would easier to get noticed on a top tier college team then on a D-League team. I for one can name more college players than I can D-Leaguers.
You ever look at the cats in the NBA that are riding the faaar end of the bench, and say “I bet that dude is MAD nice, but the level of talent in the NBA is so high that even HE looks like he sucks”?
I wonder how much the dudes at the faaar end of the DLeague benches suck. Do you think you could just be a “better than average” baller and make the DLeague?
the players in the d-league are not that bad at all, yes, even the players on the end of the bench. one has to realize that many of these players were stars in high school, college, and sometimes, overseas. often, they dont just want to make money playing basketball; they want to prove that they can hang with the highest level of competition in the nba. i got the opportunity to play ball with a d-league player a few times this fall, and he is a clear cut above anybody on the court whenever he plays ball(this includes the ball players on the college team). so, to answer ur question, kermit, no, u have to be pretty damn good
When they had the D league tryouts, Aron had hooked me up w/ his contact for the Bakersfield Jam. Anyways, when I asked about one of my players here in Vegas, the coach told me that they must be 1 year removed from HS. So I would like to know how this player got to go straight from HS; when my player couldnt.
I don’t understand this decision. Playing pro in Europe with the big boys and earning big bucks is one thing. But like you said, D-League is a defensive joke, and everyone is looking out for themselves. Not exactly the team environment you want this kid exposed to.
I hope it works out for him, but he would have been better served going to college or across the pond.
If he doesn’t belong in college (in terms of his academic achievements), there shouldn’t even be a discussion.
I thought it was crazy that everyone made a big deal about Jennings not going to AZ. HE HAD NO BUSINESS GOING THERE – just like he had no business going to MIT, Harvard, etc. College basketball should be for student-athletes, not athletes posing as students.
I’m not criticizing those who haven’t earned their way into college; I’m just saying that they belong in the minor leagues, not in college.
It’s telling that this article doesn’t even mention Williams’ academic achievements. Without this info, how are we supposed to even argue whether he should have gone to college?
THIS HAS GOT TO BE THE MOST IGNORANT NON SENSE I HAVE EVER READ IN MY LIFE
What’s so ignorant about it? Please explain.
mike makes plenty of sense. i’d play ball for 26k a year. if it doesnt work out, he can still go to college like any regular person paying their way through school.
#11
$26k a year isn’t crap. What is the poverty level at these days? That’s similar to someone making $13 an hour.
You honestly believe that guys like this go back to college after they fail in bball? Most of the team why these guys avoid college is because they don’t have the academics and I don’t fault them for that. But you always need to have a backup.
I don’t think the D-League was his preference. He wasn’t trying to be some D-League trailblazer. His advisers talked about going to Europe or Asia for six figures but apparently there was little interest. If he could make a million in benefits, salary and endorsements like Jennings did, I’m sure that’s what Latavious would have done.
guys……they play more D in the D League than they do in the NBA…..i promise you that
the d-league is a completely different level of baketball then college. Any D-league team would woop up on the college teams. Latavious is playing in the best basketball league outside of the NBA. It is unfortunate that he cannot get a call up(due to age) but he will be playing infront of scouts every night. He will be eligible for the draft next year….and most likely get drafted. Smart decision on his part if he needs the money.
#6
depends when u did that this current age limit was established in 2005
College basketball should not be a farm system for the NBA- that’s what the D-League is for. Kids are drafted into minor league baseball out of high school, but they’re not taken to task for their decision.
D-League like the YMCA? Has this guy ever wateched a game?