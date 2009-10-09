Try Out For The D-League

While it may be the road less traveled, 114 players with some form of D-League experience over the last eight seasons are on 2009-10 NBA training camp rosters. Of those, 58 were hooping in the D-League last season, proving that living the dream is possible. Yesterday, my boy from college, Jeff Christensen, hit me and told me that he’s accepted a coaching internship with the D-League’s Bakersfield Jam, the affiliate for the Warriors and Clippers. Turns out they are holding two sets of open tryouts for the upcoming season this month in San Francisco and Los Angeles, so I wanted to let the Dime faithful know.
So if you would like to showcase your talents in front of D-League coaches, competing to earn a position in the team’s official training camp scheduled to begin in mid-November, just let me know in the comments below. Also, if know of any players that might want to give it a shot or any coaches who would like to volunteer, spread the word. Detailed information for both is as follows:
San Francisco/Bay Area â€“ Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18:
– $150 pre-registration fee (arriving at Bakersfield Jam offices no later than 5pm on Friday, October 16; $200 for day-of registration.
– Location: Burlingame Sports Center located at 1524 Rollins Road in Burlingame, CA.
– Tryouts will be held from 9am to 2pm on both days.
Los Angeles Area â€“ Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25:
– $150 pre-registration fee (arriving at Bakersfield Jam offices no later than 5pm on Friday, October 23; $200 for day-of registration).
– Location: HAX facility located at 3203 Jack Northrop Ave. in Hawthorne, CA.
– Tryouts will take place on Saturday from 8am to 11am and from 7pm to 9pm. Tryouts will take place on Sunday from 8am to 11am.
Are you going to try out?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
You have to pay to tryout…for the D-league?
@aj
Yea, for an open tryout that could get any geek off the street, for sure.
Wait so the total is $350? Or is the 150 part of the 200?
Who’s trying out from Dime community?
I’m a UK citizen otherwise I think I would have given it a go!
@ Aron whats up with the coaching? I got a kid who might, want to try out.
@Drink the Haterade
Awesome! I’ll hit you up with an e-mail.
Hey AP shoot me that email also…
Paying to try out…that is kind of harsh.
How much cash do Dleaguers make a year? I heard it was like 35-50k or some bullshit, not worth quitting the day job for the pay cut.
If they had one in Detroit, I’d try out though, even if I had to pay. Has to be room for a 6’8 shooting/point guard in the Dleague somewhere.
I live in Missouri. Are there any other D League teams closer to my location that are holding tryouts? Please post this information if you have access to it. Thanks
@ Aron– thanks for the email, I will let you know how it goes.
Aron– dude just hit me up thanks appreciate it.
Im already out Italy doing the damn thing.
Hey PLEASE let me know what i need to get the registration info in….whats the website, ect. THANKS for tha love DIME
I really want to try out please send me an email when you get the time.
Aron– Dude has contacted me and sending me the coaching info. Thanks.
Are 14 year olds allowed to try out LOL no but really for like fun
#8 not unless they stink. If you could make a D-League team you’d be playing overseas.
All D-League team local tryouts are listed here: [www.nba.com]. The D-League is the most heavily scouted league in the world…1 in 5 D-League players play in the NBA within 1 year of playing in the D-League. Worth a shot!
All registration forms for the camp can be found on our web site at [www.bakersfieldjam.com]
The price of the camp is $150 if you pre-register or $200 if you sign up the day of the camp (not $350 total). Select players will receive D-League contracts. All participants will receive instruction from former NBA players, along with the D-League staff.
Yo, AP –
Can I get that info? I wanna check that run out in SF
@ Aron could I get a coaching e-mail too? I’m 18 never been scouted-I might, want to try out.
I’m 18 and I am looking for information on the league and definitely want to tryout. Can I get that information?