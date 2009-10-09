Try Out For The D-League

While it may be the road less traveled, 114 players with some form of D-League experience over the last eight seasons are on 2009-10 NBA training camp rosters. Of those, 58 were hooping in the D-League last season, proving that living the dream is possible. Yesterday, my boy from college, Jeff Christensen, hit me and told me that he’s accepted a coaching internship with the D-League’s Bakersfield Jam, the affiliate for the Warriors and Clippers. Turns out they are holding two sets of open tryouts for the upcoming season this month in San Francisco and Los Angeles, so I wanted to let the Dime faithful know.

So if you would like to showcase your talents in front of D-League coaches, competing to earn a position in the team’s official training camp scheduled to begin in mid-November, just let me know in the comments below. Also, if know of any players that might want to give it a shot or any coaches who would like to volunteer, spread the word. Detailed information for both is as follows:

San Francisco/Bay Area â€“ Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18:

– $150 pre-registration fee (arriving at Bakersfield Jam offices no later than 5pm on Friday, October 16; $200 for day-of registration.

– Location: Burlingame Sports Center located at 1524 Rollins Road in Burlingame, CA.

– Tryouts will be held from 9am to 2pm on both days.

Los Angeles Area â€“ Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25:

– $150 pre-registration fee (arriving at Bakersfield Jam offices no later than 5pm on Friday, October 23; $200 for day-of registration).

– Location: HAX facility located at 3203 Jack Northrop Ave. in Hawthorne, CA.

– Tryouts will take place on Saturday from 8am to 11am and from 7pm to 9pm. Tryouts will take place on Sunday from 8am to 11am.

Are you going to try out?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.