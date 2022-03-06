March has arrived, which means it is time for college basketball shenanigans to go to another level. Sunday saw a pair of crazy finishes on the men’s and women’s side in the span of half an hour, as the Kentucky women completed a 12-point fourth quarter comeback against No. 1 South Carolina to stun the Gamecocks and win their first SEC title since 1982.

Shortly after that, on the men’s side, things got really weird out in Tulsa, where a missed UCF free throw gave way to the kind of moment that March dreams (and nightmares) are made of, when Jeriah Horne pulled up from well beyond halfcourt with the Golden Hurricane down two, launching one from the “S” in Tulsa, and found nothing but net for a game-winner at the buzzer.

It’s an incredible shot and an incredible call from this announce crew, as the color commentator can only muster a primal scream rather than words to describe what he’s just seen. For Tulsa, who won’t be dancing later this month barring something unforeseen in the AAC tournament, this is the biggest moment of the season and they celebrate as such, as they served up quite the appetizer for the rest of the pandemonium that March provides.