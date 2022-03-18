The TV Schedule For Saturday’s Second Round NCAA Men’s Tournament Games

The first day of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament featured some huge upsets, headlined by 15-seeded Saint Peter’s knocking off 2-seed Kentucky, and the stage is set for a fascinating second round on Saturday.

Joining Saint Peter’s in the second round from the first day of action are a pair of 12-seeds (Richmond and New Mexico State) and an 11-seed (Michigan). Somehow, all three 4-seeds advanced despite all of them being drawn out into deep waters by their 13-seeded opponents, while all three top-seeded teams cruised (although Gonzaga got scared for about 30 minutes by Georgia State before opening things up). There’s still another full day of first round action to come tomorrow, but as the calendar flipped to Friday morning and the final games were wrapping up, CBS and Turner Sports announced the full Saturday schedule of action on CBS, TNT, and TBS, with tip times and announce crews for the eight game slate.

12:10 p.m. (CBS): 8. North Carolina vs. 1. Baylor (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

2:40 p.m. (CBS): 9. Creighton vs. 1. Kansas (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

5:15 p.m. (CBS): 11. Michigan vs. 3. Tennessee (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

6:10 p.m. (TNT): 12. Richmond vs. 4. Providence (Nessler/Haywood/Washburn)

7:10 p.m. (TBS): 5. Saint Mary’s vs. 4. UCLA (Catalon/Lappas/Katz)

7:45 p.m. (CBS): 15. Saint Peter’s vs. 7. Murray State (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

8:40 p.m. (TNT): 12. New Mexico State vs. 4. Arkansas (Nessler/Haywood/Washburn)

9:40 p.m. (TBS): 9. Memphis vs. 1. Gonzaga (Catalon/Lappas/Katz)