Tweets From Last Night: Game 2

Honestly, a Twitter recap for Game 2 of the NBA Finals could be a list of different ways to say “holy sh**,” but of course, the first 41 minutes of the game matter, too. If you turned the TV off with Dallas down by 15 and seven minutes left , you probably missed something important, say, a 22-5 run to give the Mavericks a historic 95-93 victory against the Miami Heat.

To get it out of the way, the postgame Twitter trends included “LeBum,” “Series Tied” and “Tinky Winky,” though it’s unclear whether the latter was an adjective referring to Chris Bosh‘s defense on Dirk Nowitzki or something completely unrelated.

*** *** ***

First, the game started off with the American Airlines Center event staff deciding to make up for Game 1’s Michael McDonald national anthem with a more youthful “Star Spangled Banner.”

@saltcityhoops: No way that little girl singing the national anthem is 10. Some kind of Dominican birth certificate shenanigans going on. 8 yrs old tops.

@forumbluegold: Great anthem by Julia Dale. Though I think she and Mike Brown share the same dentist.

Meanwhile, Orlando Magic guard Gilbert Arenas was hoping for spectacular games from the Miami Heat players en route to a Miami loss — we think.

@agentzeroshow: I’m rootin for lbj to hav 40 10 10 dwade to have 50 10 8 and mike miller to have six 3’s mike bibby bear down with 4 threes but a lost haha

Wow. Agent Zero actually called Bibby’s surprising four threes. And it didn’t look like a loss would happen with Nowitzki and Jason Terry struggling to hit jumpers from the onset. Still, it was Peja Stojakovic who got the brunt of the critwitcism.

@ArtGarcia_NBA: Peja Stojakovic must be watching Mike Bibby hit shot after shot thinking, “I used to be able to do that.” #kingsforlife

@greggdoyelcbs: The Miami Heat have a house DJ for the same reason the Mavs have a Peja. None.

Essentially, the first three quarters were all about Miami looking really slick but for some reason failing to pull away. After all, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were having a dunk-fest, driving the lane without being touched. Meanwhile, Nowitzki struggled to hit his open jumpers.

@bandwagonknick: Based on potential Sportscenter footage, the Heat are leading 55-2.

Not surprisingly, the lack of physicality from the Dallas defense was reflected in the slight number of fouls called in the Heat’s favor.

@johnhollinger: I can’t be the only media member who saw Ed Malloy in the hotel lobby and thought “please be the alternate, please be the alternate…