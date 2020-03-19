Two Lakers Players Tested Positive For Coronavirus And More May Need To Take Tests

As testing for COVID-19 becomes more widespread in the United States and the number of documented cases becomes grows more dramatically, the likelihood that more and more big names get diagnosed with the virus that has crept into every corner of society in recent months. That’s been the case in the NBA in the last day, as we’ve gotten word of folks within the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers organizations testing positive for coronavirus in recent hours.

While those weren’t specific on whether or not players were diagnosed, we know for sure that a pair of players on the Los Angeles Lakers tested positive for coronavirus. That news comes via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

Shortly after, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times confirmed the news, saying that 14 players received tests with two coming up positive.

Sources: Can confirm that 2 Lakers players have tested positive for the coronavirus. 14 players had been tested Wednesday. Players got results Thursday. @ShamsCharania first. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 19, 2020

One day prior to the NBA’s decision to suspend the season, the Lakers played host to the Brooklyn Nets, which recently had four players — one of them being Kevin Durant — receive positive tests for coronavirus. In addition to all of those players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell received positive coronavirus tests, while Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons also came up positive when he was recently tested.