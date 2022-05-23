Tyler Herro Will Not Play In Game 4 Due To A Groin Injury

The Eastern Conference Finals have become something of a war of attrition, as both the Celtics and Heat have dealt with considerable injury absences since the start of the series, when Boston was down Marcus Smart and Al Horford and Miami was without Kyle Lowry in Game 1. In every game since, each team has been without a rotation piece for at least a portion of the game, whether that be Robert Williams and Derrick White for the Celtics, or Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker for the Heat.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting these two teams at full strength for Game 4 either, as Sixth Man of the Year winner Tyler Herro was announced as out for Game 4 with a groin injury suffered in Game 3, which was why he sat out the fourth quarter as Miami clung to their lead to take a 2-1 series lead.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play tonight against Boston Celtics. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 23, 2022

Herro had an ice pack on his thigh down the stretch on the bench, but most of the concern in the moment was on Jimmy Butler, who sat out the second half with knee soreness. Butler is expected to play, although still listed as questionable, which is critical for the Heat given how much he’s provided them offensively, but Herro’s absence is considerable as well since he is one of three players (including Lowry who certainly doesn’t seem at 100 percent with his own muscle issue) that can create for themselves on the Miami roster.