Tyreke Evans Is Headed To The Pacers On A One-Year Deal

07.03.18 27 mins ago

Things didn’t go well for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2017-2018 season but the team did unearth a fantastic value signing in Tyreke Evans. The former lottery pick inked a one-year contract for $3.3 million and, in short order, it became apparent that it was a heist for Memphis, including the fact that Evans garnered considerable interest on the trade market. In the end, the Grizzlies elected to hang on to Evans, however, hoping to sign the veteran perimeter player when the summer of 2018 arrived.

Ultimately, Evans elected to leave Memphis, joining the Indiana Pacers on a one-year deal. The news was actually reported on Monday by the account @SneakerReporter, and one day later, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports confirmed that Evans will head to Indiana.

