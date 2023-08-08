USA Basketball had quite the tune-up on Monday night ahead of its appearance at the FIBA World Cup. After a less-than-stellar first half where the team took a 50-43 lead into the locker room against Puerto Rico, the American turned on the jets in the second half, picking up an emphatic 117-74 win in Las Vegas.

Seven Americans scored in double-figures, with Jalen Brunson leading the team in rebounds (12) and Tyrese Haliburton coming off the bench to lead them in assists (11). Those two were involved in an extremely fun incident after the game, as Brunson forgot his wallet in the locker room, Haliburton found it, and did what anyone in this situation would do: ran to the nearest vending machine and got some snacks for himself and Brandon Ingram.

Brunson left his wallet behind after the Team USA game so Haliburton and B.I. treated themselves with it 😂 (via @TyHaliburton22) pic.twitter.com/EyA43a2596 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2023

It appears that Haliburton got himself a bag of Funyuns, while Ingram got a bag of Ruffles and a cinnamon roll. Whether or not that Gatorade was part of his haul or something he grabbed in the locker room remains to be seen.

Based on my knowledge of how vending machines work, there is no way that this cost more than, like, $7, and last offseason, Brunson joined the New York Knicks on a 4-year deal worth $104 million. As such, I can very confidently say that he was able to foot the bill on this one, and the much bigger price that he paid revolved around getting lovingly made fun of by his teammates.