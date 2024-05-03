It’s not a secret that opposing players don’t really like Patrick Beverley. In fact, prior to them becoming teammates, one of the most prominent Pat Bev haters was Damian Lillard, as the two sparred whenever they played. After one particularly testy game in 2023 when Lillard was in Portland and Beverley was on the Lakers, Beverley said something Lillard didn’t like, so he hopped onto Twitter and pressed send on this.

Con man. Flip from above the rim https://t.co/EpKvfyY3VG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2023

Fast forward to Thursday night and the pair of teammates both walked off the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the receiving end of a postseason beatdown. The Indiana Pacers blew out Beverley, Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and after the game, Tyrese Haliburton showed that he has a pretty long memory.

Haliburton found a tweet from after Game 4 in the series where Beverley discussed checking him and downplayed his contributions. He then QT’d it, decided to copy and paste Lillard’s exact line, and hit send.

“Con man. Flip from above the rim” https://t.co/kH6p0EcQTu — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 3, 2024

I have to assume that getting to hit send on this must’ve felt really good for Haliburton. Anyway, knowing how Pat Bev’s career has gone, I assume he’ll end up on the Pacers next year and he’ll turn into Hali’s best friend.