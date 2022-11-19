Tyrese Maxey Will Miss 3-4 Weeks Due To A ‘Small Fracture’ In His Foot

Tyrese Maxey had an excellent first half against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. He was unable to play in the second half, however, after he stepped on Bucks guard Jevon Carter’s foot, which caused his ankle to roll and led to Maxey being in some serious pain. After shooting some free throws, he left the game and did not return.

A preliminary x-ray came back negative, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Maxey would need an MRI on Saturday. That ended up happening, and according to both Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Maxey suffered a small fracture in his foot that is expected to keep him out for the next 3-4 weeks.

Shortly after that, the Sixers confirmed that their standout third-year guard is headed to the sidelines for a spell, but noted that he will be examined in two weeks.

The fact that he does not need surgery is encouraging, but considering James Harden is sidelined with a foot injury of his own, Philadelphia is going into the next few games with an extremely depleted backcourt. De’Anthony Melton has stepped into the starting lineup with Harden down, while Shake Milton played 31 minutes off the bench against the Bucks in Maxey’s absence.