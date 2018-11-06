Tyson Chandler Has Officially Signed With The Lakers

Getty Image

Just three weeks into the regular season, all the talk about patience and growth with a Los Angeles Lakers team comprised of mostly untested young talent has quickly dissipated. With team sitting at 4-6 on the season, Magic Johnson has already had a highly-publicized run-in with coach Luke Walton during which he reportedly implored him to start turning things around. Plus, outside of their nucleus of gifted but inexperienced players, the roster is filled with players who are on the downside of their careers.

Yet Magic and the rest of the execs haven’t let that deter them from bringing on at least one more player who fits that profile. A report emerged earlier this week that Tyson Chandler planned to sign a short-term deal to join the Lakers after he reached a buyout agreement with the Suns, and that’s precisely what happened on Tuesday afternoon.