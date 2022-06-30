tyus jones
Getty Image
DimeMag

Tyus Jones And The Grizzlies Agreed To A 2-Year, $30 Million Deal

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

There aren’t many backup point guards who provide the steadiness that Tyus Jones brings the Memphis Grizzlies. Throughout his NBA career — whether it has been as a member of the Grizzlies or the Houston Rockets — Jones has been one of the league’s best backup options, and there was a belief that he might leave the Grizzlies as a free agent this summer in search of a starting gig.

Shortly after the free agency period opened on Thursday afternoon, Memphis got some good news about the future of their backcourt and their highly-regarded bench lineups: Jones has decided to stick around. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Jones and the team have come to terms on a 2-year contract extension that will pay him $30 million.

Jones was excellent during the 2021-22 campaign last season whenever Ja Morant was not able to play, whether that was because he was resting during a game or had to sit out altogether. Now, the Grizzlies will not have to worry about figuring out what they’re going to do when Morant is off the floor going forward, because the former Duke standout is going to be in town for the next few seasons.

Jones averaged 8.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 rebounds on 45.1/39.0/81.8 shooting splits in 73 games with the Grizzlies last season.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×