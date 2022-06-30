Tyus Jones And The Grizzlies Agreed To A 2-Year, $30 Million Deal

There aren’t many backup point guards who provide the steadiness that Tyus Jones brings the Memphis Grizzlies. Throughout his NBA career — whether it has been as a member of the Grizzlies or the Houston Rockets — Jones has been one of the league’s best backup options, and there was a belief that he might leave the Grizzlies as a free agent this summer in search of a starting gig.

Shortly after the free agency period opened on Thursday afternoon, Memphis got some good news about the future of their backcourt and their highly-regarded bench lineups: Jones has decided to stick around. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Jones and the team have come to terms on a 2-year contract extension that will pay him $30 million.

Free agent G Tyus Jones is returning to the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-year, $30M deal, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @REP1Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Jones was excellent during the 2021-22 campaign last season whenever Ja Morant was not able to play, whether that was because he was resting during a game or had to sit out altogether. Now, the Grizzlies will not have to worry about figuring out what they’re going to do when Morant is off the floor going forward, because the former Duke standout is going to be in town for the next few seasons.

Jones averaged 8.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 rebounds on 45.1/39.0/81.8 shooting splits in 73 games with the Grizzlies last season.