UConn Basketball Will Part Ways With Kevin Ollie After Six Seasons

In his first two years as the head coach of the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team, Kevin Ollie led the team to a 52-18 record and the 2014 national championship. Since then, the Huskies have become a rather stagnant program, and early on Saturday morning, the university decided to make a coaching change.

UConn has fired Ollie, who in six years led the program to a 127-79 record and a 59-49 mark in conference play. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

UConn has parted ways with Kevin Ollie, per multiple sources. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2018

The shine has come off of Ollie’s tenure rather quickly since winning the fourth national title in school history. Since winning it all in 2014, UConn has made the NIT in 2015 and got bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament a year later. The team has not made it to the postseason since then, as it has had back-to-back sub-.500 seasons.