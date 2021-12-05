UConn Star Paige Bueckers Was Helped Off The Floor With A Knee Injury

Since losing to South Carolina in the Bahamas in a thrilling 1 vs. 2 showdown, the UConn women’s basketball team has gotten back on track with a pair of dominant wins over Seton Hall and, on Sunday, No. 24 Notre Dame.

The Huskies are led by sophomore star Paige Bueckers, who led the way with 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the win over the Irish, but disaster struck in the final minute when Bueckers injured her knee bringing the ball up the floor, as her front leg slid out in front of her awkwardly. Bueckers would continue to bring the ball up the floor to get it across the halfcourt line but would then fall to the floor and need to be helped off after being attended to.

UConn beat Notre Dame but Paige Bueckers was carried off the floor after hurting her ankle with under a minute left. pic.twitter.com/C4Wh7SzDh7 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 5, 2021

After the game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma told reporters they believed Bueckers suffered a hyperextension of her knee, but that since it hadn’t gotten twisted during the injury the hope was she avoided something more severe.

Geno added that the doctors said Bueckers' knee didn't twist, which would've been "really bad." He's hoping for good news tomorrow. — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) December 5, 2021

Bueckers will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but hopefully it will not be something that will end her season and she can return sooner than later as the Huskies seek out another national title run.