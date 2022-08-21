Udonis Haslem Will Come Back For His 20th Season With The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had a quiet offseason after earning the 1-seed in the East a season ago. They saw PJ Tucker leave for the Philadelphia 76ers, while retaining Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon, and Caleb Martin, and to this point have made no significant upgrades to the roster to offset the departure of Tucker.

There will be plenty wondering if they’ve done enough to stay near the top of a crowded East, particularly after the Celtics and Sixers each made some quality additions. Miami, as they often do, are banking on their guys and their culture as being enough, and there is no one they view as more important to the latter part of that equations than Udonis Haslem. The longtime Miami veteran hasn’t played much in recent years — he hasn’t appeared in more than 16 games since the 2015 season — but every year he re-signs to maintain his presence with the organization.

This summer there was some wonder as to whether Haslem would return, but that got answered on Sunday when he announced at a youth camp he was indeed signing on for a 20th NBA season in Miami.

Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 21, 2022

Haslem’s presence on the roster is not unanimously favored by Heat fans, some of whom would prefer if he moved to a formal coaching role rather than being a de facto coach who takes up a roster spot. Still, the Heat insist he should remain on the active roster and keep offering him veteran minimum deals, and he’ll be back for Year 20, which may be his last (or could be just the latest).