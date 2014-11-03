Under Armour Releases Steph Curry “Home” & “Away” ClutchFit Drive PE

11.03.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Under Armour isn’t tricking on Halloween, they released a treat on Saturday by offering the ClutchFit™ Drive “Home” and “Away” player editions Stephen Curry rocks for the Dubs. Come check them out and see how they’ve helped turn Steph into one of the best players in the NBA

UA ClutchFit™ technology provides a second kin for support and feel — witness Curry’s growing body of accolades without the ankle injuries that dominated the earlier part of his career.

A Micro G® foam runs the length of the ClutchFit Drive PE’s to absorb landings and spring jumps. An external heel counter and molded Mirco® sockliner protects ankle and foot while providing additional support. A single, solid rubber outsole with herringbone traction pattern adds plenty of friction when you’re whipping around the court and stopping to cut in another direction.

The home and away colorways feature black, royal and taxi colors as well as white, taxi and royal.

Both colorways are available for $124.99 at select retail locations including UA.com, Champs, Finishline, and Foot Locker Inc.

(Under Armour)

What do you think?

