UNDFTD x Converse “You Can’t Beat LA” Chuck Taylor High

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
06.08.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Yesterday, I put you on to the UNDFTD “You Can’t Beat LA” t-shirt in two different colorways. Today, check out the matching Converse Chuck Taylor Highs. Every tee purchased at an UNDFTD shop receives a raffle ticket for a chance to win a free pair of these kicks. Don’t sleep!

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Converse
TAGSCONVERSEConverse Chuck Taylor HighLOS ANGELES LAKERSStyle - Kicks and GearUNDFTD

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP