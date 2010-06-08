UNDFTD x Converse “You Can’t Beat LA” Chuck Taylor High

Yesterday, I put you on to the UNDFTD “You Can’t Beat LA” t-shirt in two different colorways. Today, check out the matching Converse Chuck Taylor Highs. Every tee purchased at an UNDFTD shop receives a raffle ticket for a chance to win a free pair of these kicks. Don’t sleep!

