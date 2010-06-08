UNDFTD x Converse “You Can’t Beat LA” Chuck Taylor High

Yesterday, I put you on to the UNDFTD “You Can’t Beat LA” t-shirt in two different colorways. Today, check out the matching Converse Chuck Taylor Highs. Every tee purchased at an UNDFTD shop receives a raffle ticket for a chance to win a free pair of these kicks. Don’t sleep!
I like the front of the shirt saying:
“YOU CAN’T BEAT LA”
But why don’t y’all show the back of the shirt too? It says:
“UNLESS YOU ARE BOSTON. IN THAT CASE, YOU BEAT LA 82% OF THE TIME.”
i dont get the last part of the tee shirt.
what is the tally symbol suppose to mean?
Maybe the tallies are for Kobe, going for his 5th title?
@2 and 3
it’s the undefeated logo
The tally’s are supposed to be her pubes.
yeah yeah, lets see that top from the back…and hike it up a lil’
For all that don’t know, the tally marks stand for the logo of UNDFTD.