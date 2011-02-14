UNDRCRWN “Blakers” T-Shirt

After the critically acclaimed “L.A. Blake” t-shirt, UNDRCRWN is back with part two of their Blake Griffin series. They’ve made their pick for the dunk contest, and they’re putting their money behind “The Rim Reaper.” Check out the four colorways after the jump.
UNDRCRWN is offering you a chance to pre-order the “Blakers” tee in grey, red and blue, so visit their online store. If you want the white tee, go HERE.
What do you think?
i was hoping it was a steve blake shirt
I was hoping it was in Lakers colors.
@ yentron – lol, hopefully that’s part 3.
The Rim Reaper? I can dig it.
@ yentron – then you’re probably the ONLY one… :p
i followed those links but I only seem to find the grey one… :s
What a terrible attempt at a nickname…weak sauce. Talk about living in the shadow of the Lakers AND referencing bodies of water nowhere near Los Angeles.
Is it hard to admit that Quake Griffin is more fitting? Seems easy to me…