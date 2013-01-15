UNDRCRWN’s “Air 33” Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.15.13 6 years ago

The 1990s birthed a lot. Among other things: bad fashion choices, a Chicago Bulls dynasty and “Bootleg” Bart Simpson. The famous television character was always considered anti-establishment, and that resulted in his figure becoming a viable part of ’90s clothing trends. Now he’s coming back again in a big way.

Going a little old school, UNDRCRWN has unveiled the “Air 33” collection, which rolls out Bart Simpson with Patrick Ewing‘s sneakers, and also a hightop fade. The concept, which dropped today, comes in traditional New York colorways on hoodies and t-shirts, and is being sold exclusively at UNDRCRWN’s online store. Knicks fans better be ready.

Which gear do you like best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSPATRICK EWINGStyle - Kicks and GearUNDRCRWNUNDRCRWN "Air 33" Collection

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP