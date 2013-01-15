UNDRCRWN’s “Air 33” Collection

The 1990s birthed a lot. Among other things: bad fashion choices, a Chicago Bulls dynasty and “Bootleg” Bart Simpson. The famous television character was always considered anti-establishment, and that resulted in his figure becoming a viable part of ’90s clothing trends. Now he’s coming back again in a big way.

Going a little old school, UNDRCRWN has unveiled the “Air 33” collection, which rolls out Bart Simpson with Patrick Ewing‘s sneakers, and also a hightop fade. The concept, which dropped today, comes in traditional New York colorways on hoodies and t-shirts, and is being sold exclusively at UNDRCRWN’s online store. Knicks fans better be ready.

Which gear do you like best?

