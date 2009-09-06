Updates on Iverson & Ray Felton, plus college football Saturday

NBA training camp is still a few weeks away, so Saturday was all about college football. Some basketball-related notes from the day’s action: Greg Paulus lost his first game as Syracuse’s starting QB, racking up 167 yards on 19-of-31 attempts with one touchdown against Minnesota, but he threw a crucial pick in overtime (‘Cuse was also 1-for-12 in converting third downs); Javier Arenas (Gilbert‘s cousin) had a handful of kick/punt returns in fifth-ranked Alabama’s win over No. 7 Virginia Tech, but didn’t break any for a long gain … With Ramon Sessions spoken for, the only two point guards anybody is looking out for in free agency are Allen Iverson and Ray Felton, and the former’s eventual destination likely has a big impact on the latter’s next move. While A.I.’s still deciding between the Grizzlies and the Bobcats (the Memphis offer is said to be worth between $3.5 and $4.5 million), Felton is negotiating with Charlotte on whether he’ll sign a multi-year deal or a one-year deal. If Iverson winds up with the ‘Cats, though, Felton could be signed-and-traded somewhere else. We said a couple months ago that Felton would be slept-on/underrated in free agency, but this is getting kind of crazy that he doesn’t have a team yet. It’s not even like A.I. where there are big question marks with chemistry issues or durability; Felton has talent, he’s young, and he’s proven himself over the last four years … Felton was in Chapel Hill this weekend for the UNC Alumni Game. Check the video posted below Smack for some of the ridiculousness Vince Carter pulled off. That guy’s supposed to be old, right? … After Canada pulled off a big upset over the Dominican Republic at the FIBA Americas tourney the other day, their bid at making the gold-medal game was cut off by Brazil. Having already qualified for the 2010 World Championships, Brazil had been resting Leandro Barbosa their last couple games, but brought him back out for the semifinal against Canada. Barbosa put up 22 points in the win, while Anderson Varejao had 16 and eight boards … In the other semifinal, Carlos Arroyo scored 19 to lead Puerto Rico over Argentina in front of their home crowd. Luis Scola dropped 31 points (9-19 FG, 13-15 FT) for the losers … Brazil/PR in the gold-medal game is gonna be like the Lakers against the Hornets. Barbosa is Kobe in FIBA (and Varejao is his Pau Gasol), just getting buckets with no mercy; Arroyo is more Chris Paul, always in total control of the PR squad whether scoring or distributing. Brazil still hasn’t lost a game when they’ve had Barbosa in this tourney, so we’ll go with them to win the whole thing … The Fab Five era isn’t over yet. C-Webb and Jalen are comfortable in the TV studio, and who knows where the hell Ray Jackson and Jimmy King have gone (maybe getting buckets in Bucharest), but Juwan Howard is still kicking. He’s scheduled to workout for the Blazers, who are also reportedly looking at Stromile Swift to add some depth to their frontcourt. Between the two, Swift obviously has more spring in his legs and stands a better chance of cracking the rotation and capitalizing off putbacks and lobs from Andre Miller, but he’s also a potential chemistry problem. Juwan will go in, do his job and not make a lot of noise. He could even teach LaMarcus Aldridge a thing or two. (Throw in your own “Howard looks younger than Greg Oden” joke) … We’re out like Paulus …

