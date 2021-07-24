The men’s basketball tournament at the Olympics will get underway on Sunday in Tokyo, meaning games will be running overnight stateside. Team USA, which has had a rocky lead up to the Games, will be in action at 8 a.m. ET in the biggest game of their group stage against a France team led by Rudy Gobert.

Having France as their opening game will provide quite the test for the USA men, as three of their stars — Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton — all just arrived in Tokyo after a grueling six-game NBA Finals. How much they can play and how effective they can be remains to be seen, and will possibly add additional strain to the nine others — two of which were also late additions in Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee. Still, the Americans will be the favorites in the game as they likely will be all tournament, and the game happening at a decent hour stateside is a welcome respite for American fans who are facing a lot of early mornings/late nights trying to watch these Olympics.

The game can be streamed online here (with a login for a TV provider) or on the Peacock app with a premium subscription. As for a TV broadcast, it will be shown on local NBC channels live as part of the morning window of multi-sport coverage.

TIP TIME: Sunday July 25, 8 a.m. ET

STREAM: Peacock app or NBCOlympics.com

TV CHANNEL: Local NBC affiliate