The USA men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Gregg Popovich’s squad completely fell flat in the opener against France and, in addition to suffering their first loss in the Olympics since 2004, the United States flailed down the stretch in concerning fashion.

On Wednesday morning in Tokyo, Team USA will be back on the floor, and the squad’s second contest projects to be a more favorable matchup. The Americans take on Iran in a game in which they are favored by approximately 40 points, depending on which sports wagering outlet one values. Iran is a team without a single active NBA player, though Hamed Haddadi is a former member of the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns, and the United States will have an overwhelming talent advantage.

It remains uncertain as to how Team USA will respond to early adversity. At the same time, they have a clear path to the medal round if they can win the next two games, and a team led by Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and (many) others should be able to get things together against Iran.

Unfortunately, it could be a challenge for some to view the proceedings, as the game is set to tip off at 12:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday and without a broadcast option on the television side. The game will only be available to stream here (with a TV provider login) and Peacock is also distributing the contest with a premium subscription.

Tip Time: Wednesday, July 28 at 12:40 a.m. ET (Tuesday, July 27 at 9:40 p.m. PT)

TV Channel: None

Streaming Info: NBCOlympics.com (with TV provider login) and Peacock app (with premium subscription)