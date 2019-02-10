Utah Stormed Back From 22 Points Down To Stun UCLA At The Buzzer

Getty Image

The 2018-19 season has not been kind to the Pac-12, as the league has more or less cannibalized itself to the extent that there are fears it will be a one-bid league once the NCAA Tournament rolls around. The good news for fans of schools outside of the conference is that it means some absolutely crazy stuff is prone to happen, because any team can take down any other team on a given night.

The latest example of this came on Saturday, when the UCLA Bruins played host to the Utah Utes. UCLA looked like it was going to stroll to an easy win, taking a 49-32 lead into halftime and leading by as many as 22 points in the game’s second half. However, the Utes had other ideas, culminating in an absolutely wild finish to the game.

With the Bruins up by one, UCLA guard David Singleton stepped to the free throw line and split a pair of shots. Utah got the ball with six seconds left, pushed it up the floor, and got a look for senior guard Parker Van Dyke from way downtown. Van Dyke rose, fired, and got nothing but net as the buzzer rang.

IS IT MARCH YET?!@UtahMBB's Van Dyke with the BUZZER-BEATING 3! 😱 pic.twitter.com/bC0YNaaWvc — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 10, 2019

Van Dyke had 15 points on the evening, hitting five of his 10 attempts from way downtown. Of course, none of them were as big as his shot that won the game and left UCLA devastated.