The Jazz Don’t Need To Change Much, But They Do Need To Be Better

Take it from the Utah Jazz themselves: Something’s gotta give. It’s why star center Rudy Gobert said after a Game 6 loss to the Clippers that “if we are to take another step in the playoffs, a lot of things will have to get better.” It’s why top executive Dennis Lindsey said the Jazz “wore down physically” and the roster would have to undergo a “comprehensive review” in order to improve.

All the negativity is understandable in the thick fog of playoff disappointment, but it’s not just a matter of this particular series. Utah fell from a 3-1 lead in the first round last year, and neither Gobert nor 24-year-old All-Star Donovan Mitchell have made a conference finals in their careers. This was supposed to be the Jazz’s year, and it ended in much the same way many other recent ones have.

Getting better could involve some changes to the makeup of the team, but it would be silly to ignore the role that injuries played for Utah. The absence of Kawhi Leonard got most of the attention, but Mitchell was also nursing a sore ankle, one he sprained just after the All-Star break and aggravated in the playoffs.

If Mitchell is healthier, the Jazz may be in the conference finals right now. Amid all the conversation about change, that’s an important consideration: Utah was not far away. But to break through and truly live up to their supposed contender status, this team needs to be more malleable. Head coach Quin Snyder has proven to be creative and adaptable during his time in Salt Lake City, handing the offense from Gordon Hayward to Mitchell and building a smaller team with more shooting after years of stubbornly keeping size on the floor. But even as the Jazz continue to change, Mitchell will be the rising tide that lifts the rest of this team.

And Mitchell has just not been quite good enough. Just 23 percent of his shot attempts came at the rim in the playoffs, down from nearly a third in each of the past two postseasons, per Cleaning the Glass. Hoping that he could step up defensively against a Paul George or Reggie Jackson may have always been a long shot, but he rarely even got those matchups while he grimaced around Staples Center in Game 6. Mitchell will get better as a player, but he was also not himself this spring.

If the Jazz are honest with themselves, though, many of the deficiencies Mitchell had already displayed early in his career cropped up again in these playoffs. He is far too allergic to driving to the basket, preferring instead to settle for pull-ups when better shots are available. He has not developed enough yet as a pick-and-roll play-maker to deliver elite offense by himself on a possession-to-possession basis in the later stages of the playoffs. Mitchell did average a career-high in assist percentage this year, but a more diverse offensive game in which defenses have to respect him as a finisher and passer would go a long way. Mitchell improving in these areas would go a long way for Utah, and considering he is only 24, this kind of growth is very possible.

Optimism is harder to come by for Gobert after watching him get turned in circles by the Clippers’ small-ball lineup. The Leonard-less unit that dismantled Utah in Games 5 and 6 is out-scoring teams by 28 points per 100 possessions this postseason, largely as a result of their relentless bullying of Gobert. During that second round series, Utah had a 121.9 defensive rating with Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, on the floor. The team just did not have another tool at its disposal when Gobert got fried.

This is where change could be useful. The Jazz were criticized for using their mid-level exception last summer to bring back Derrick Favors, a backup center who did little to mix up their identity but made sense due to the team’s decision to go all-in on continuity. Favors played well during the regular season, but the criticism feels quite reasonable now, after a playoffs in which he rarely cracked 10 minutes and provided little reason for Snyder to go to him over Gobert. Lineup and stylistic flexibility has to be a priority heading into 2022 for Utah.