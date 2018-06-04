Who The Utah Jazz Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft was very kind to the Utah Jazz with the selection of Donovan Mitchell. After a strong 2017-2018 season on the floor, the Jazz will be aiming to recreate the magic associated with picking a franchise player at No. 13 overall and, this time, Utah’s Dennis Lindsay will be operating with picks at No. 21 and No. 52 overall.

Obviously, it is wildly unrealistic to expect the Jazz to find another diamond in the rough on the level of Mitchell. Still, Utah’s front office has done phenomenal work in the recent past and, even with a few high-profile decisions to make this summer, all indications point to another playoff-worthy squad heading into next season, especially on the defensive end.

The Jazz could go in a number of different directions with their selections. Upside could be tantalizing considering the overall stability of the rest of the roster and, from an offensive standpoint, more firepower is needed to pair with Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert and others. Still, taking the best player available is usually a good idea and, with that in mind, here are a few players that would make sense, either at No. 21 or No. 52.