Victor Oladipo’s Father Saw Him Play For The First Time At All-Star Weekend

#NBA All Star Game
02.19.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Victor Oladipo‘s career resurgence has been one of the best story-lines of the NBA season. In just six months, he went from trade fodder afterthought to surefire NBA All-Star and the centerpiece of the Indiana Pacers’ blueprint for the future.

Oladipo had been to All-Star Weekend before, previously as a contestant in both the Rising Stars Challenge and the Dunk Contest, but Sunday marked his debut on the big stage as a first-time All-Star.

It also marked another first for Oladipo, this time on a more personal level. Oladipo said that Sunday’s annual exhibition was the first time his father has ever seen him play in the NBA.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All Star Game
TAGSINDIANA PACERSNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKENDVICTOR OLADIPO

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP