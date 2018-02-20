Getty Image

Victor Oladipo‘s career resurgence has been one of the best story-lines of the NBA season. In just six months, he went from trade fodder afterthought to surefire NBA All-Star and the centerpiece of the Indiana Pacers’ blueprint for the future.

Oladipo had been to All-Star Weekend before, previously as a contestant in both the Rising Stars Challenge and the Dunk Contest, but Sunday marked his debut on the big stage as a first-time All-Star.

It also marked another first for Oladipo, this time on a more personal level. Oladipo said that Sunday’s annual exhibition was the first time his father has ever seen him play in the NBA.