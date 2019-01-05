Victor Oladipo Banked In A Game-Winner Against The Bulls

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls are on very different trajectories this season. One team currently holds the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference (and is just one game out of first), while the other is hovering around the bottom of the standings and likely headed back to the lottery next summer.

So when they clashed on Friday night in Chicago, nobody expected such a hard-fought battle. It was a game that came all the way down to the wire, and then some, with reigning Most Improved Player Victor Oladipo sealing the victory for the Pacers with a tough three-pointer in the waning seconds off the glass.

With the game all tied at 116-116 in the overtime period, Oladipo dribbled at the top of the key near the logo, then calmly banked in a 30-footer to give his team the three-point win.