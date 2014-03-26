Victor Oladipo Puts Mo Williams On Skates Before And-1 Layup

The Blazers â€” like the Pacers and Heat â€” are in trouble, or at least it appears that way with their recent performances and a 3-7 record over their last 10 as they’re supposed to be buckling down into playoff mode. Another embarrassing loss happened last night, when a Magic team competing for lottery picks beat them, 95-85, in Orlando. During the win, Magic rookie Victor Oladipo got to show off his first step against an overmatched Mo Williams.

Watch as Mo can’t even stay on his feet after ‘Dipo’s left-to-right killer crossover.

