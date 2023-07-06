Victor Wembanyama Detailed The Britney Spears Incident With Spurs Security

The NBA world woke up to one of the strangest headlines of the year, as word broke there had been an incident involving the Spurs team security that was with top draft pick Victor Wembanyama and pop icon Britney Spears late Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Spears was allegedly slapped in the face by security and filed a police report into the incident, leading to Wembanyama’s first real taste of an American media scandal. On Thursday afternoon, the Spurs had their first Summer League practice in Vegas and Wembanyama addressed the incident, noting he didn’t see what happened because it happened behind him, with Spears apparently grabbing him from behind trying to get his attention, and he didn’t know it was even Spears until much later that evening.

.@vicw_32 on the situation last night involving Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/I0mHJvJzs4 — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 6, 2023

So, what happened last night is, I saw the news obviously this morning. I woke up to a couple of phone calls, so yeah something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security from the team to the restaurant. We were in a hall with a lot of people, with people calling me obviously. And there was one person who was calling me but we talked before with the security, don’t stop because it’s going to make a crowd, so I couldn’t stop. And that person was calling me, “sir, sir” and that person grabbed me from behind. So I didn’t see what happened cause I was walking straight and they told me don’t stop. But that person grabbed me from behind, not from my shoulders, she grabbed from behind, so security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force though, but security pushed her away and I didn’t stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner. So actually I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel, I’d forgotten about this event – or, I didn’t forget about it but I thought it was no big deal…At first I was like, no, you’re joking, but it turns out it was Britney Spears. I didn’t know because I never saw her face, I just kept walking straight.

Wembanyama, of course, holds no fault in the incident as he was quite literally just walking and following the team’s request not to stop on his way to dinner for anyone to avoid creating a massive crowd. Unfortunately, they did not build in the scenario that Britney Spears would also be in the same hotel outside the restaurant and might want to say hi to the French sensation, and the result is one of the strangest, Mad Libs headlines of the year. Hopefully Spears is doing alright and maybe by the end of Summer League she and Wemby can get a proper introduction and mend some fences.