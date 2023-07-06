Lately, Britney Spears appears to have been mending fences after meeting up with her mother and sister. It looks like she may have a new beef brewing now, though: TMZ reports that Spears was hit in the face by new NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team, so hard that she fell to the ground.

The alleged incident, over which Spears has apparently filed a police report, took place on July 5 in Las Vegas. At the Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel around 8:30 p.m., Spears, husband Sam Asghari, and two others reportedly went for dinner. As Spears entered the restaurant, she spotted Wemby, who is presumably in town for the NBA’s upcoming Summer League games in Vegas. She reportedly approached Wemby from behind, tapped his right shoulder, and was “instantly backhanded” in the face by the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, which knocked her glasses off and sent her to the floor.

Spears apparently then went to her table, at which point the security guard approached Spears and apologized, saying, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.” Spears reportedly accepted the apology, but regardless, Spears’ “team filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Dept. alleging battery.”

Neither Spears, Wembanyama, the NBA, nor the Spurs have yet to publicly address the alleged incident.