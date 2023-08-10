Victor Wembanyama Is The Highest-Rated Rookie In ‘NBA 2K’ History

Victor Wembanyama is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA Draft prospects in modern history and it seems the hype isn’t slowing at the moment. Ratings for NBA 2K24 are rolling in throughout this week and Wembanyama’s is among those that have been made public thus far. The San Antonio Spurs big man received an 84, which marks the highest rating for a rookie in the video game’s history, surpassing Zion Williamson, who received an 81 for 2K20 prior to his first year with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wembanyama met up with Ronnie 2K to learn his rating and had some fun along the way.

“You better rate me good, man,” he said playfully.

As he opened the envelope revealing his rating, he seemed to appreciate the mark, though vowed to “for sure” be a 90 by the end of the 2023-24 season.

“Ah, that’s nice, that’s all right, that’s just all right,” he said of his rating.

Wembanyama’s 84 rating is shared by the likes of Rudy Gobert, Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Josh Giddey. That’s pretty lofty company as a rookie and speaks to his prowess. He’ll have a chance to begin his journey toward a 90 overall when he and the Spurs kick off their season in late October.