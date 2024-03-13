It is not easy coming to grips with all the stuff Victor Wembanyama can do on the basketball court. We’ve written about insane highlights of his over and over again throughout his rookie season in the NBA, because while the San Antonio Spurs are not very good, he has somehow been better than advertised — remember, he came into the league having to clear the very high bar of being the best prospect since LeBron James, which he’s done to this point in his career.

There is just no answer for some of the stuff he’s able to do because of his mix of length, skill, and athleticism. Here’s an example from the Spurs’ game against the Houston Rockets, where Wembanyama had the ball on the low block and dunked after he just kinda scooped the ball with one hand and then went full extension. My words cannot describe it nearly well enough to sum up how crazy it is, so I apologize for wasting your time up to this point. Here it is:

Wemby scoop dunk pic.twitter.com/Rwv1vYiuDU — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 13, 2024

Seriously, how are you supposed to stop him from doing this other than just tackling him out of bounds? Anyway, we hope you have a great rest of your night, and we will be sure to let you know if Wembanyama does any other insane stuff.