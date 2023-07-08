Victor Wembanyama‘s Las Vegas Summer League debut happened on Friday night, as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft played his first game in a San Antonio Spurs uniform. On the other side of the court was Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets, as the league put on a matchup between the top-2 picks last month to kick off Summer League.

Wembanyama certainly flashed the talent that made him a generational prospect during the game, but like any great shot blocker, he ended up on the other side of a highlight. Kai Jones went up and grabbed a lob over top of Wembanyama and went to throw down. Unfortunately for him, he was a little too far away from the rim to actually dunk, but unfortunately for Wembanyama, Jones is a ridiculous athlete who was just able to throw it through the rim from several feet away.

Kai Jones dunk on Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/qcASPeAGEh — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 8, 2023

KAI JONES HAS OTHERWORLDLY BOUNCE 🤯#NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPN pic.twitter.com/p1Ij0INwkc — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023

Again, Wembanyama altered a whole lot of shots during the game, so it’s not like he was getting dominated at the rim all night. This is just an especially nasty reminder of how it’s impossible to stop everything at the rim, even if you’re 7’4 with an 8-foot wingspan who alter shots at the rim with relative ease.