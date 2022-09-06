victor wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama And Scoot Henderson Will Square Off In A Pair Of Games In October

Games with high-profile NBA Draft prospects usually happen in the college basketball ranks. According to a new report by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, we’re getting something a little bit different when the two teams that boast the perceived top-2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft go head-to-head later this year.

Givony reports that Metropolitans 92, the French team that features 18-year-old big man Victor Wembanyama, will come to the United States for a pair of games against the G League Ignite team, which is led by 18-year-old guard Scoot Henderson. This comes as confirmation of a report from Rafael Barlow that there were conversations about making this matchup happen in Las Vegas.

The two are penciled in as the players who will go first and second next summer — as of now, Wembanyama is viewed as the favorite to go atop the draft. Both are considered the sorts of franchise-changing prospects that could trigger a race to the bottom among NBA teams who want to increase their odds of getting that high of a pick in next year’s lottery.

As Givony noted, Wembanyama recently measured at 7’4 with an 8-foot wingspan. Despite this, his game does not resemble that of a traditional big man, as he’s as comfortable handling the ball out on the perimeter along as he is protecting the rim. Henderson, meanwhile, was a 2022 recruit who reclassified to 2021 and joined the Ignite team. He turned heads even at his young age, showing off prodigious skills as an explosive and physical guard.

