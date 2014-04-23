Video: No. 1 Junior Ivan Rabb Plays Like An NBA Stud

#Video
04.23.14 4 years ago

Ivan Rabb is rated the No. 1 junior in the ESPN 60 after clearly separating himself from the competition this season. The 6-9 undeclared forward from Oakland, Calif., gets up and down the floor with ease, and has a habit of embarrassing rejections at the rim. He may not be fundamentally-sound at this point, but after watching this junior year mixtape from Ballislife, there’s no question we’ll be talking about him as a major college prize next season.

What do you think?

