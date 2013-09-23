Video: 14-Year-Old Udoka Azubuike Dribbles Between Defender’s Legs Before The Facial Slam

#GIFs
09.23.13 5 years ago

Udoka Azubuike is only 14 years old, set to graduate from high school in 2016. But the boy nicknamed the “Nigerian Nightmare” already stands 6-10, and he’s got the skill to dribble the ball between a defender’s legs, like he does in this clip from the E1T1 AAU basketball program.

In the clip below, Azubuike looks like Greg Oden did in grade school: a man among boys. Still, his dribble between the defender’s legs followed by the dunk is impressive. That goes double so when you realize he turned 14 less than a week ago (September 17).

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSgifshigh schoolNigerian NightmareUdoka Azubuike

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP