Video: 14-Year-Old Udoka Azubuike Dribbles Between Defender’s Legs Before The Facial Slam

Udoka Azubuike is only 14 years old, set to graduate from high school in 2016. But the boy nicknamed the “Nigerian Nightmare” already stands 6-10, and he’s got the skill to dribble the ball between a defender’s legs, like he does in this clip from the E1T1 AAU basketball program.

In the clip below, Azubuike looks like Greg Oden did in grade school: a man among boys. Still, his dribble between the defender’s legs followed by the dunk is impressive. That goes double so when you realize he turned 14 less than a week ago (September 17).

