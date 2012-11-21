Video: 2 Chainz Talks His Game For Champs Sports x adidas adicolor

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
11.21.12 6 years ago

With Champs Sports launching its fall and winter collection from adidas’ adicolor Originals line soon, it needed an original voice to pair with it. Enter 2 Chainz by way of a national spot you’ll be seeing soon on TV. We’ve got it here now.

With his track “I’m Different” playing in the back, the former Tauheed Epps talks about his high school basketball days and how he wanted to take his game in a different direction.

[RELATED: Watch video of 2 Chainz balling in high school]

Over at Champs’ Facebook page tomorrow you can also play as an 8-bit version of the rapper in a digital game where you help him navigate the court, mall and street. 2 Chainz even does the voice-over on the game.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGS2 ChainzadidasStyle - Kicks and Gear

