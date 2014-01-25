Video: All 23 Of Carmelo Anthony’s Record-Setting Field Goals

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
01.25.14 5 years ago

In case you missed it (you didn’t miss it), Carmelo Anthony scored 62 points on Friday night as the Knicks blew out the Bobcats. The 62 were the most ever scored in franchise history (besting Bernard King‘s 60 on Christmas Day, 1984), and the most ever scored in Madison Square Garden (besting Kobe Bryant‘s 61 in February, 2009). Come watch ‘Melo’s record-setting 23-of-35 shooting exhibition for the ages.

Before you take in all of Melo’s buckets, here are a few recaps/pieces you should check out about Melo’s big night:

Chris Herring at the Wall Street Journal

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports writes about why Melo’s 62 should keep him in New York.

Jim Cavan’s roiling, ALL CAPS, possibly intoxicated (definitely intoxicated with happiness) recap for Knickerblogger.net.

Seth Rosenthal at Posting and Toasting.

Now watch Melo make history and try to pretend you saw it live, like we did:

