Video: All 26 Of LeBron James’ Points (On 12 Shots!) Against The Indiana Pacers

LeBron James’ final line in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ exhibition win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night: 26 points (9-12 FGs, 2-3 3PTs, 6-7 FTs), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 24 minutes. Here’s how he did it.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wow. Too easy.

So much for LeBron’s post-game suffering as a result of his weight loss, too. He’s never looked more comfortable with his back to the basket than he did tonight versus Indy’s helpless defenders. This is a dilemma defenses will face all year: Do you let James go to work on the block or double him and risk a three-pointer by Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, Mike Miller, and company?

We don’t know the answer. And unless the opposition can summon the basketball gods in their favor at will, there simply isn’t a good one.

(Video via NBA Daily)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.