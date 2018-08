While Aquille Carr is probably the most exciting ballhandler in high school basketball, there’s no question who the nicest in-game dunker is. It’s Aaron Gordon, and in this YayAreasFinest mixtape, the No. 6 recruit (according to ESPN) in the Class of 2013 goes off.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Where does he rank amongst the best high school dunkers ever?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.