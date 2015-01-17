Video: Al Horford Powers Through Amir Johnson For Poster jam

Jeff Teague sets the table. Paul Millsap gets the numbers. And Kyle Korver bends the defense. In our opinion, though, Al Horford is the Atlanta Hawks’ best player – it’s about time we gave him some due. Watch the should-be All-Star get Jonas Valanciunas in the air and drive baseline for an authoritative dunk on Amir Johnson in his team’s 110-89 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Nice. How many centers in the league can make that play?
Horford enjoyued a typically stellar all-around performance against the Raptors, totaling 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists – on perfect 8-8 shooting! The 32-8 Hawks are now five games up on the Washington Wizards for first in the Eastern Conference.
I gotta admit it that I never thought the Hawks would go anywhere with the roster they have. Especially considering their past regular season results, but it proves that letting a team gell together can be better than a team full of All-Stars. Only this season, I think the Hawks might have a few first time deserved All-Stars.
Although they were tough in last season’s POs, I still don’t see them winning the East.
Last year would have yielded better results but no Horford for basically the whole season didn’t help. They were tough, without their big man, that’s crazy.
Coach Bud gets mad love from Pop as a coach and not only because he was on the Spurs bench for so long. Hawks bought into what Bud was saying. This team is dangerous… they’ve beaten the best in both conferences.