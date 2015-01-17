Video: Al Horford Powers Through Amir Johnson For Poster jam

01.16.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

Jeff Teague sets the table. Paul Millsap gets the numbers. And Kyle Korver bends the defense. In our opinion, though, Al Horford is the Atlanta Hawks’ best player – it’s about time we gave him some due. Watch the should-be All-Star get Jonas Valanciunas in the air and drive baseline for an authoritative dunk on Amir Johnson in his team’s 110-89 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Nice. How many centers in the league can make that play?

Horford enjoyued a typically stellar all-around performance against the Raptors, totaling 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists – on perfect 8-8 shooting! The 32-8 Hawks are now five games up on the Washington Wizards for first in the Eastern Conference.

(Video via r/nba user Martinsek)

