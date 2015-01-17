Video: Al Horford Powers Through Amir Johnson For Poster jam

Jeff Teague sets the table. Paul Millsap gets the numbers. And Kyle Korver bends the defense. In our opinion, though, Al Horford is the Atlanta Hawks’ best player – it’s about time we gave him some due. Watch the should-be All-Star get Jonas Valanciunas in the air and drive baseline for an authoritative dunk on Amir Johnson in his team’s 110-89 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Nice. How many centers in the league can make that play?

Horford enjoyued a typically stellar all-around performance against the Raptors, totaling 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists – on perfect 8-8 shooting! The 32-8 Hawks are now five games up on the Washington Wizards for first in the Eastern Conference.

