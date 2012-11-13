Video: Al Jefferson’s Miraculous Three-Pointer To Send Utah/Toronto Into Overtime

Al Jefferson is hardly the second coming of Reggie Miller, but he flexed his clutch shooting muscles last night against the Toronto Raptors. With 2.2 seconds remaining in regulation, Jefferson rattled home a miraculous three-pointer to tie the game, 104-104. It was only the second triple (26 career attempts) of Big Al’s career.

The Jazz went on to defeat the Raptors 140-133 in triple overtime.

Was the Utah/Toronto matchup the best game of the season so far?

