Video: Almost Every Air Jordan Commercial In-A-Row

09.11.13 5 years ago

This isn’t a new video, but it has been updated. If you’re busy, we suggest skipping it entirely because it will definitely eat up 30 minute of your day like it did for us. With a few exceptions, this features every Air Jordan commercial Michael Jordan has ever appeared in for Nike.

Watch Jordan ascend to the hoop and to the top of the advertising world. There’s a reason NBA players talk so much about promoting their brand. It’s because of this guy, so watch how a legend was born off the court.

