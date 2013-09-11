Video: Almost Every Air Jordan Commercial In-A-Row

This isn’t a new video, but it has been updated. If you’re busy, we suggest skipping it entirely because it will definitely eat up 30 minute of your day like it did for us. With a few exceptions, this features every Air Jordan commercial Michael Jordan has ever appeared in for Nike.

Watch Jordan ascend to the hoop and to the top of the advertising world. There’s a reason NBA players talk so much about promoting their brand. It’s because of this guy, so watch how a legend was born off the court.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[h/t EOB]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.