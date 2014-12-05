Video: Amar’e Stoudemire Explodes For Vintage Slam Over Anderson Varejao

Amar’e Stoudemire will never again be the dominant force he was for the Phoenix Suns, but still has enough left in the tank to show flashes of the player he used to be. Watch S.T.A.T. tap into his former self by rising for a vintage poster dunk on Anderson Varejao in tonight’s matchup between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Damn.

The Cavaliers lead the Knicks by one late in the fourth quarter. Stoudemire has continued his run of strong recent play by scoring 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

