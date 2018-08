Maybe Amar’e Stoudemire was pissed we dissed him in our top 20 dunkers post. With all of his injuries, and with the way his legs were quite obviously giving out on him this year, he didn’t even make the list. Sorry Tyrus Thomas. You deserved to get smacked up by your coach, but you didn’t deserve this. Stoudemire just gets abusive with it.

Is this in STAT’s top five dunks?

