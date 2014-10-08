Video: Andre Drummond Throws Down Two Monster Alley-Oop Jams

Coming off his huge learning experience while playing sparingly for Team USA this summer at the FIBA World Cup, Pistons center Andre Drummond is already ahead of the curve in both mind and body this season. In the first half of Detroit’s preseason game against the Bulls on Tuesday, he proved his ability to attack the rim with power in pick-and-roll sets is as strong as ever.

Early in the first quarter, Drummond started his night by setting the screen for Brandon Jennings, then catching the lob for a nasty dunk.

Later in the second quarter, Drummond set an effective high screen for his new teammate, D.J. Augustine, who came off the pick and threw up a sweet lob for the 21-year-old. In true Drummond fashion, the FIBA Gold Medalist welcomed Nikola Mirotic to the NBA by hammering it home over Chicago rook with two hands.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Brandon Jennings ended the first half by heaving a buzzer-beater from beyond the half court line to give the Pistons a two-point lead after the 24-minute mark. Jennings’ buzzer-beating prayer would eventually give the Pistons the edge on the scoreboard, as they prevailed in overtime, 111-109.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.