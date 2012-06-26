Video: Andre Drummond’s High School Highlights

#Video
06.26.12 6 years ago

The NBA Draft turns every hoops fan into an amateur-hour Nostradamus. However, no player in this year’s lottery is more confounding or testing of our abilities than Connecticut’s Andre Drummond. The 6-11, 270-pound forward exuded a lackadaisical attitude to many during his only season in Storrs, and his averages of 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game weren’t what was expected after being No. 1 or No. 2 in several prep scouting polls. After you see his final high school highlight tape, you can see why.

Drummond, however, is absolutely one of the draft’s top-five athletic freaks, a trait he showed when he was one of the nation’s biggest recruits out of Middletown, Conn. (I particularly like his jumper over a double team from the extreme corner at the 33-second mark.) The multi-million dollar question one owner is asking is whether he wants it enough in the NBA to turn into an All-Star caliber player. Don’t doubt the physical talent, though.

How high would you draft Drummond?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDhigh schoolNBA DRAFTUConnvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP