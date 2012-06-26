Video: Andre Drummond’s High School Highlights

The NBA Draft turns every hoops fan into an amateur-hour Nostradamus. However, no player in this year’s lottery is more confounding or testing of our abilities than Connecticut’s Andre Drummond. The 6-11, 270-pound forward exuded a lackadaisical attitude to many during his only season in Storrs, and his averages of 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game weren’t what was expected after being No. 1 or No. 2 in several prep scouting polls. After you see his final high school highlight tape, you can see why.

Drummond, however, is absolutely one of the draft’s top-five athletic freaks, a trait he showed when he was one of the nation’s biggest recruits out of Middletown, Conn. (I particularly like his jumper over a double team from the extreme corner at the 33-second mark.) The multi-million dollar question one owner is asking is whether he wants it enough in the NBA to turn into an All-Star caliber player. Don’t doubt the physical talent, though.

How high would you draft Drummond?

