Video: Andrew Bynum Scores First Points As A Pacer

After a three-month absence from the hardwood, Andrew Bynum made his debut with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night against the Celtics. Bynum was traded by the Cavs on January 7 to the Bulls after reported questionable conduct in Cleveland. The Bulls then waived Bynum the very next day, and Indiana signed him in early February. With a banged up Ian Mahinmi and improvement with Indiana’s trainers for his own past injuries, Bynum got his name called in the first quarter to check in.

It didn’t take long for Bynum to record his first points as a Pacer, and did so in a fashion that wasn’t too surprising. Evan Turner threw a nice entry pass to Bynum down low, who simply rotated his body 180 degrees to flush it down with two hands. If you’re near a Sixers fan, make sure to duck any flying objects.

Bynum finished with eight points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes during a 94-83 win against the Celtics. Tuesday’s win for the Pacers snapped a four game losing streak.

