Video: Andrew Wiggins Looks Like The Next Big Superstar

Who would I compare Andrew Wiggins too? He has a mix of different talents in his game, but when I saw him live this summer at WBF 2012, what stuck out the most were his hops. They’re Shawn Marion fast. He’s a pogo stick, and could get above the rim effortlessly on consecutive jumps. You can see this all over his latest mixtape for Hoopmixtape. Some still argue over whether or not he’s the best player in the nation, but I can’t see how anyone can argue he doesn’t have the most potential to become the next big superstar.

